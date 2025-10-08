This Hidden iOS 26 Feature Lets You See An Extended Call History For Any iPhone Contact

Apple released iOS 26 a few weeks ago, bringing the controversial Liquid Glass design and several brand-new iPhone features to millions of users worldwide. Many have been testing iOS 26 since June via Apple's beta releases, which gave them even more time to get used to the changes and experience new features as Apple rolled them out. By now, we didn't expect iOS 26 to have any secrets left, but it turns out that's not the case. The Phone app has a hidden feature that's easy to miss — a feature that might come in handy in specific situations, as you can now see your extended call history with any contact.

The default call history contains all the calls made and received on the iPhone in reverse chronological order. You can't filter the list by contact. Having access to a more detailed call history could be useful for legal reasons, in cases where the time and date of a call might be important. It can also be used to settle arguments between friends about who called whom and who didn't pick up.

MacRumors notes the feature gives you access to the full call history with a person, potentially going back several years. However, don't expect the call history to go back to the first iPhone you bought. I've been using iPhones for more than 15 years, but the call history only goes back to early 2023 for contacts I often talk on the phone with. Results may vary depending on the user. It's unclear at the time of writing what rules Apple has in place for these extended call histories.