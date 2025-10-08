This Hidden iOS 26 Feature Lets You See An Extended Call History For Any iPhone Contact
Apple released iOS 26 a few weeks ago, bringing the controversial Liquid Glass design and several brand-new iPhone features to millions of users worldwide. Many have been testing iOS 26 since June via Apple's beta releases, which gave them even more time to get used to the changes and experience new features as Apple rolled them out. By now, we didn't expect iOS 26 to have any secrets left, but it turns out that's not the case. The Phone app has a hidden feature that's easy to miss — a feature that might come in handy in specific situations, as you can now see your extended call history with any contact.
The default call history contains all the calls made and received on the iPhone in reverse chronological order. You can't filter the list by contact. Having access to a more detailed call history could be useful for legal reasons, in cases where the time and date of a call might be important. It can also be used to settle arguments between friends about who called whom and who didn't pick up.
MacRumors notes the feature gives you access to the full call history with a person, potentially going back several years. However, don't expect the call history to go back to the first iPhone you bought. I've been using iPhones for more than 15 years, but the call history only goes back to early 2023 for contacts I often talk on the phone with. Results may vary depending on the user. It's unclear at the time of writing what rules Apple has in place for these extended call histories.
How to access the extended call history with any iPhone contact
If you're running iOS 26 on your iPhone, you can go to the Phone app to see your extended call history with any person in your contacts. First, tap on the Recents tab at the bottom of the screen. In the new Unified view, tap on the contact's name. If you're using the Classic view, tap on the "i" icon next to their name instead. Either way, you'll end on their contact page, where you'll see a new Call History option you can tap.
This will open a new window that lists all of the calls between you and the selected contact in reverse chronological order. The list includes potentially valuable data, like missed calls, the exact date and time of a call, and the duration of each conversation. Weirdly enough, you can't access this extended call history menu from the Contacts app.
While this hidden iOS 26 feature is something to be aware of, iOS 26 brings a few new features to the Phone app that might be even more useful, including Call Screening and Hold Assist. The first lets you avoid spam calls, as the iPhone won't connect an unknown caller unless they identify themselves. With Hold Assist, the iPhone will hold a call for you while you're trying to reach customer service and have to wait for someone to pick up. iPhones that offer Apple Intelligence features also support Live Translation in the Phone app.