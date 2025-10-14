These Amazon Gadgets Are Flying Under The Radar (But Worth It)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon has a dizzying number of cool gadgets for sale. However, not all of them are slapped onto the front page of the website, especially during Prime Day. This list compiles Amazon gadgets that are often overlooked when discussing the best products the site has to offer. All of the gadgets listed here are under $100 and are backed by overwhelmingly favorable reviews.
Not everything on this list will appeal to everyone, however. We didn't just find less-popular products for this list. We also focused on bringing you products that are on the weird side. These products may not be as life-improving as our under $30 gadget roundup, but you may find something on this list you never knew you needed until now. For example, you may never have known you needed a gadget that keeps your food warm during a meal or one that backs up your smartphone when you go to charge it at night.
VISSPL mini projector
This $79.99 mini-LED projector from VISSPL can turn your living room wall into an HD movie screen. A key selling point for this device is its portability: At 6.1 inches long, 5.08 inches wide, and 2.4 inches tall, the projector is compact enough to be stuffed into a bag or pocket. It is also versatile, supporting Android, iOS, and Windows devices in addition to TV Sticks via a hardwired connection.
The gadget outputs 1080p video with an adjustable projection range of 35-160 inches, and a zoom range of 50-100%. VISSPL boasts that the projector's lamp will last a long time, with a life expectancy of 55,000 hours. It also has built-in speakers. That said, there are a few caveats of this projector: For example, you will need to manually focus the lens for visual clarity. You also won't be able to use Netflix, Disney, or Hulu on this device via screen mirroring due to copyright issues, meaning you'll need something like a Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick (which are compatible) to use those streaming sites.
VISSPL's 1080p mini-LED projector sports over 2,500 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many customers stated that the product provides a solid picture quality for the money.
Gardon warming mat for food
This $29.99 Warming Mat by Gardon is designed to keep your food warm while it's on your table. The gadget is made from nano-silicone material, and can reach 167 degrees Fahrenheit in three seconds. With six temperature settings ranging from 122 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be used for more than just keeping your soup warm.
It can also melt chocolate, ferment dough, and thaw meat. If needed, it can preserve heat for up to six hours, opening up even more use cases. When it's not in use, the warming mat can be folded up and stored in the provided carrying bag. The mat itself is non-slip, has anti-oil stain properties, and is compatible with ceramic, stainless steel, tinfoil, and glass kitchenware.
Gardon's Warming Mat is sitting at an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon. That said, there are fewer than 100 reviews, so the sample size is relatively small compared to the other gadgets on this list. Those who left a review wrote that the mat works as intended, and that the levels of heat it can produce are impressive. Despite that, multiple reviewers noted that it did not dry out their food. Some users, however, mention that you need to be careful with the mat, as it can be hot to the touch.
Maktar Qubii Duo charger
The $54.99 Maktar Qubii Duo may look like a power cube for your smartphone, but it is not. With a MicroSD card inserted, this device can store up to 2TB of photos, videos, and contacts. When you plug your smart device into the Qubii Duo via USB-C, it will automatically start backing up your files. The cube can then be plugged into a standard power outlet for charging, which will result in your files being automatically backed up when you go to charge your smart device at the end of the day. Notably, the Qubii is MFi certified, making it compatible with both Apple and Android devices.
File storage is done via the free Qubbi app, where you can customize what you want to save, browse photos, initiate a one-button backup, or lock the SD card using SD lock. Once your files are stored on the Qubii, you can use it as an external hard drive by plugging it into your device.
Customers were overall pleased with their purchase, with the gadget receiving a rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon among over 200 buyers. Reviewers were impressed with the device's functionality, with many noting that the device didn't miss any files when performing a backup. A few users, however, complained that their SD card would not work with the device. Some reviewers blame the Qubii app for this supposed issue.
TechGlow foldable cellphone stand
TechGlow's Foldable Cellphone Stand is a $28.99 three-in-one product that is a stand, a Bluetooth speaker, and a power bank. The device is designed to fit all smart devices in the four to 13-inch range. Once the device is in place, the angle and height of the stand can be adjusted for viewing. It can also fold flat for storage when it's not in use.
With its Bluetooth 5.3 speaker, this device can fill a room with music for up to 50 hours at 50% volume on one charge. With its physical buttons, you can play, pause, or skip the current song or video without needing to interact with your smart device. The speaker also features a built-in microphone for making phone calls or participating in video chats. You can also connect to a computer via an aux cable or Bluetooth for an exterior speaker. In addition to its Bluetooth speaker, this stand has a 5,000mAh power bank for charging. That translates to around 90% charge on an iPhone 14. However, you will need an adapter for pre-iPhone 15 Apple devices, as they were manufactured before Apple made the switch from Lightning to USB-C.
The device has over 800 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 stars. Reviewers noted that it works well and is durable. They also agreed that the speaker is loud enough for most use cases, such as playing music in a retail store. In addition, many reviewers felt that the device is easy to travel with.
Wacaco Minipresso GR2
If you are ever away from your home coffee pot and are craving a cup of joe, you can pull out your Wacaco Minipresso GR2. This $59.90 portable espresso maker does not require electricity — the grounds are brewed manually. That, paired with its 4.92-inch height and 10-ounce weight, makes it a solid choice for outdoor activities like camping.
To make the coffee, add 8-12 grams of coffee grounds (depending on your desired strength) to the device, then add hot water and pump. The water tank can be filled to 2.7 ounces to provide a 2-ounce coffee. Less water can also be used to make the drink stronger. The espresso then comes out at a max pressure of 261 PSI. During this time, the gadget's double-wall structure keeps it from burning your hand when brewing.
This product has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon with hundreds of reviews. Customers loved the taste of the espresso, with some claiming it's up there with what you can get in a cafe. Some did, however, mention that the machine is difficult to pump, and that you'll need to provide your own hot water, or otherwise get lukewarm/cold coffee.
How we selected these products
Before recommending a product, we read hundreds of reviews from real customers to ensure that what you see on the store page is what you get. We take note of the functionality, ease of use, and reliability of each product researched. Everything listed here was selected because it had an average review score of 4 stars or higher. Some of them do, however, have fewer than 1000 reviews, as we wanted to provide products that are often overlooked. Take note of the small sample size before making a purchase.