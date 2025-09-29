Why The iPhone Actually Changed From Lightning To USB-C Ports
By now, it's hard not to notice that the latest iPhones are equipped with USB-C ports, and there's a fairly specific reason for that. While some may remember when Apple's smartphone lineup was equipped with a 30-pin Dock connector, you're likely more familiar with the Lightning connector, which has maintained a presence in the iPhone ecosystem for the majority of the device's history. However, the Lightning connector took its final bow in early 2025.
The long and short of it is that Apple most likely made the decision to comply with a law imposed by the EU mandating that a multitude of devices have a common charger, which included smartphones. Though the switch is ultimately a net positive for the majority of Apple fans, there have potentially been some hiccups for folks who have been relying on the Lightning connector for so long.
The iPhone's journey to USB-C has been a progression years in the making, though it could be argued that Apple was dragging its feet every step of the way. Even if the company wasn't happy about the move, it certainly helped out iPhone users, as USB-C can deliver faster charging speeds and enables its fair share of iPhone USB-C accessories.
Why did Apple get rid of the Lightning port?
Apple was already slowly moving towards USB-C on its devices, with iPads and MacBooks being the first to make the move. However, Apple seemed reluctant to change the port on the iPhone, previously stating that making the change would create more e-waste and halt innovation. Critics, on the other hand, argued that Apple simply didn't want to lose the money it was getting from third-party companies making cables through the Made for iPhone (MFi) program.
In 2022, the European Parliament passed a common charger directive, which gave companies until the fall of 2024 to ensure that a wide variety of small electronic devices, including tablets, cameras, e-readers, and mobile phones, adopted a "common charger." The goal behind the directive was to ensure consumers didn't have to rely on a multitude of charging cables while also helping reduce e-waste.
Before the switch, rumors circulated about what Apple's actual plans were for the iPhone charging port. Some theorized that the company would do away with ports entirely and have the device rely solely on wireless charging. Nonetheless, September 2023 saw Apple announce the iPhone 15 series with USB-C, about a year before the EU's law came into effect.
Apple's Switch to USB-C
After the iPhone 15 series switched to USB-C, it was also announced that the second-generation AirPods charging case would also make the switch. By this point, the latest iPhones, iPads, Macs, and AirPods were all sporting the connector.
For folks who already possessed a lot of USB-C devices, Apple's switch was likely an easy enough transition. Those still relying on the Lightning connector face a future where they'll need to upgrade their cables and accessories. Apple has eased the transition a bit by including a new braided USB-C cable with the latest iPhones. Since the move, charging speeds for the iPhone have increased, with the iPhone 17 series supporting faster charging, being able to charge to 50% battery in around 20 minutes with a 40W adapter or higher. Although the USB-C port on the iPhone 17 and Air are stuck at USB 2.0 speeds.
The Lightning connector that maintained such a massive presence has been dethroned. If you still have an iPhone with a Lightning connector, it may finally be time to make the switch to USB-C.