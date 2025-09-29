Why The iPhone Actually Changed From Lightning To USB-C Ports

By now, it's hard not to notice that the latest iPhones are equipped with USB-C ports, and there's a fairly specific reason for that. While some may remember when Apple's smartphone lineup was equipped with a 30-pin Dock connector, you're likely more familiar with the Lightning connector, which has maintained a presence in the iPhone ecosystem for the majority of the device's history. However, the Lightning connector took its final bow in early 2025.

The long and short of it is that Apple most likely made the decision to comply with a law imposed by the EU mandating that a multitude of devices have a common charger, which included smartphones. Though the switch is ultimately a net positive for the majority of Apple fans, there have potentially been some hiccups for folks who have been relying on the Lightning connector for so long.

The iPhone's journey to USB-C has been a progression years in the making, though it could be argued that Apple was dragging its feet every step of the way. Even if the company wasn't happy about the move, it certainly helped out iPhone users, as USB-C can deliver faster charging speeds and enables its fair share of iPhone USB-C accessories.