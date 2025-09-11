5 Surprisingly Useful iPhone USB-C Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
So, you finally have an iPhone with a USB-C port. Now it's time to try out all the fun accessories that transform your smartphone into something more. Not all USB-C gadgets are cables and chargers; in fact, some of the most surprisingly useful accessories are the ones you probably didn't even know existed before using these ports. You can now turn your iPhone into a mini gaming console, for example, or store all your files and photos on an external SSD.
In 2022, the EU passed legislation requiring all smartphones sold in its member countries to adopt USB-C charging by the end of 2024. Apple had no choice but to comply and began releasing iPhones with this universal port. That also means that future iPhones will likely stick with USB-C, giving users even more accessory options. So, let's round up some USB-C accessories that aren't just cool gadgets — they're genuinely practical and can enhance the way you use your iPhone every day.
Portable monitor
Looking to expand your new iPhone 15 or 16 beyond its handheld limits? Consider a USB-C display like this KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor, available for $69.99 on Amazon. This slim, travel-friendly screen connects to your iPhone with a single USB-C cable, no apps or adapters required. Just plug it in and convert your phone into a mini workstation, streaming center, or presentation tool. With a full HD display, wide viewing angles, and HDR support, you can use it to watch Netflix or edit your iPhone photos with even closer attention to detail.
Perfect for travelers, this monitor weighs less than 2 pounds and folds up neatly in its smart magnetic cover, which also doubles as a stand. Both power and video connections are supplied, and it even has two USB-C ports, so don't worry if you need some flexibility and additional power. The built-in speakers offer a decent audio boost for casual use, but if you're an audiophile, you can pair them with your favorite headphones.
External SSD
Back in 2022, we reviewed the best external hard drives of that year, but if you're still looking for fast, high-capacity storage for your iPhone, the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is also worth checking out. This SSD, available on Amazon for $279.99, uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, delivering reading speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and writing speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. You can quickly store large files and even edit them directly from the drive — no transfer required. On top of that, this SSD is pretty tough and is perfect for when you're on the move. It has an IP65 rating, meaning its rubber shell can resist dust, water splashes, and drops from up to 10 feet. It's ideal for people who work on the go or simply enjoy outdoor adventures.
The Samsung T7 pairs well with the iPhone 15 or 16 via USB-C, and it's instantly recognized for media transfer or even ProRes 4K recording at 60fps. The pre-formatted exFAT filesystem is compatible with iOS. If you're capturing videos or backing up large files, or if you just hate running out of storage, the T7 is a great solution.
Clip-on microphone
If you want to upgrade your iPhone's audio game, try the Sennheiser XS, available through several international retailers. You can use this little microphone to shoot interviews, podcasts, or even YouTube and TikTok videos to make your voice sound professional without using complicated audio setups. The omnidirectional pickup pattern captures your voice clearly while keeping background noise to a minimum. It's great for modern content creators or professional journalists who need to stay mobile.
This device pairs well with the iPhone 15 and 16. Just connect it to your smartphone with the USB-C cable, and you're good to go. The mic also pairs nicely with all popular recording and editing iPhone apps, so you can use it to walk and talk, or record in your home studio. The XS Lavalier USB-C is a plug-and-play mic that doesn't require any technical know-how or audio fiddling to achieve the sound you need (much like the Rode XCM-50, which we reviewed in 2023).
USB-C Gaming Controller
Looking to level up your gaming experience on your iPhone 15 or 16? The Backbone One (2nd Gen USB-C), available for $99.99 through the brand's website, will make a sleek and powerful companion, as we determined when we reviewed the Backbone One Xbox Edition in 2025. Just plug it into the USB-C port, and you're instantly in console mode. There are no separate apps to install or Bluetooth pairings to set up. Your phone will fit in this controller snuggly with or without a case thanks to its magnetic adapters and refined build. Plus, you can charge your iPhone while gaming thanks to the passthrough USB-C port.
With this controller, you can choose between a PlayStation or Xbox-inspired look. The internal layout remains the same no matter what, but you can spring for either the white DualSense style or the classic green Xbox glow. The design isn't just about looks, either. The Backbone One is made to be comfortable for multi-hour gaming sessions. It offers portability, seamless plug-and-play, and a mini command center right in your pocket.
USB-C Hub
Imagine turning your iPhone into an instant creative studio, media hub, or productivity powerhouse. This is now possible with the Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, a sleek little gadget that's available for $32.99 through Amazon. Just plug this device into your iPhone's USB-C port, and you'll have access to USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, SD and microSD cards, and even passthrough charging. Yes, you can charge your iPhone using this Hub, even while you're transferring files or watching a 4K video.
One of the reasons this hub helps you work smarter on the go is that it's surprisingly lightweight. It's only about 130 grams, and it's compact enough to keep in a travel pouch or even your pocket. It delivers solid 10Gbps data transfer speeds, a smooth 4K HDMI output, and up to 85 watts of pass-through power. If you're using your iPhone for more than making phone calls, this cool USB-C mini gadget lets you turn it into a mini computer, which you can expand to your liking by connecting other devices.