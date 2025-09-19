The iPhone Air And 17's USB-C Port Has One Big Shortcoming

Thanks to a mandate handed down by the EU in 2022, Apple finally parted ways with its proprietary Lightning port in favor of the far more universal USB-C on the iPhone 15. While Apple complied with the directive, the new port was capped at 480 Mbps, or USB 2.0 speeds on the iPhone 15. Fast forward to the present day, and we're all waiting with bated breath for the iPhone 17 to finally hit the shelves. Apple's latest and greatest iOS hardware will be the first phone to feature native support for the all-new Liquid Glass UI.

Despite remarkable improvements to hardware, Apple has ignored the USB-C port on the base models for yet another year. Remember how we said Apple capped the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 at USB 2.0 speeds? Well, that's the case with the vanilla iPhone 17 as well. The more premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max support USB 3.0 technology, which means they'll be capable of speeds up to 10Gbps. However, both the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are still stuck on the older technology, which means they're going to be significantly slower when it comes to data transfers.