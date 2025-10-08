Google's Latest AI Shopping Update Lets You Try On Shoes Without Leaving Your House

There are, of course, a few reasons why being able to try on shoes with AI shopping is so appealing. For starters, there's having to go to a store and deal with the pain of bending over and trying on a bunch of different shoes. This can also be tricky if you're looking for a pair of shoes to go with a specific outfit. That's where Google's AI shopping try on technology can really shine, as you just take a photo of yourself in the outfit you want to use, and then Google will edit in the shoes you're wanting to try on.

Additionally, one of the tools Google's AI shopping features is the ability to let you set price alert notifications, which will let you know when the price of the shoes you want drops below a certain amount. You can even have AI buy it for you using Google Pay as soon as the price drops. It's a convenience that could make finding those shoes that go with your favorite outfit even easier. Alongside this new update, Google also says that it will bring AI shopping to Australia, Canada, and Japan in the weeks ahead, so more folks around the world will be able to take advantage of it.