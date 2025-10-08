Apple Updates MagSafe Chargers To Address iPhone 17 'Scratchgate'

Shortly after the iPhone 17 launched, we started to see a deluge of complaints that Apple's latest devices were prone to scratching. Driving this point home, some users posted photos of scuffed-up iPhone 17 demo units in Apple retail stores. The underlying message was that if even the display models looked worn, user-owned devices would be even more prone to getting scratched up.

As with many things involving Apple, this particular issue turned out to be much ado about nothing. In the wake of the controversy, which was largely fueled by social media, Apple issued a statement indicating that the marks on in-store iPhone 17 units weren't scratches but rather residue from MagSafe chargers that could be wiped off with gentle cleaning. Incidentally, other in-store iPhone models — including the iPhone 16 — also exhibited what appeared to be scratches.

In light of the above, French outlet Consomac reports that Apple recently started adding a small silicone ring around in-store MagSafe chargers. At this point, it remains unclear if Apple is adding this protective measure to every MagSafe charger across all stores. It's entirely possible that Apple is only taking this precautionary step in its busiest retail locations.