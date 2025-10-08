Apple Updates MagSafe Chargers To Address iPhone 17 'Scratchgate'
Shortly after the iPhone 17 launched, we started to see a deluge of complaints that Apple's latest devices were prone to scratching. Driving this point home, some users posted photos of scuffed-up iPhone 17 demo units in Apple retail stores. The underlying message was that if even the display models looked worn, user-owned devices would be even more prone to getting scratched up.
As with many things involving Apple, this particular issue turned out to be much ado about nothing. In the wake of the controversy, which was largely fueled by social media, Apple issued a statement indicating that the marks on in-store iPhone 17 units weren't scratches but rather residue from MagSafe chargers that could be wiped off with gentle cleaning. Incidentally, other in-store iPhone models — including the iPhone 16 — also exhibited what appeared to be scratches.
In light of the above, French outlet Consomac reports that Apple recently started adding a small silicone ring around in-store MagSafe chargers. At this point, it remains unclear if Apple is adding this protective measure to every MagSafe charger across all stores. It's entirely possible that Apple is only taking this precautionary step in its busiest retail locations.
Scratchgate: The scandal that wasn't
Every year, new iPhones undergo pretty rigorous scrutiny. It all started with the well-deserved blowback from the Antennagate scandal that plagued the iPhone 4. Since then, it seems that people are almost desperate to find some new scandal to pin on new iPhone models. For example, in 2014 we bore witness to "Bendgate," a short-lived controversy about how the iPhone 6 was prone to bending if users applied extreme pressure to the middle of the device with their thumbs.
And now we have "Scratchgate." Kind of. Shortly after the iPhone 17 release, the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel did some scratch-testing and found that Apple's latest iPhone models hold up very well to scratches from items they would typically come into contact with, namely coins, keys, and other items one might find in a pocket.
Notably, the only area on the iPhone 17 found to be somewhat prone to scratching were the sharp corners of the camera plateau. In short, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, or even if you've already purchased a new iPhone, you don't have to worry about it getting scratched up. At least not any more so than another smartphone you might be considering.