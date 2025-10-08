Apple's Antitrust Clash With The EU May Be Coming To An End Soon

Apple's ongoing spat with the EU due to violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) may soon be coming to an end. According to a new report from the Financial Times, Apple may be close to reaching a settlement with EU regulators. If a settlement is ultimately reached, it would mark the end to a contentious battle that dragged on for years and saw large portions of Apple's business model threatened and put under the microscope. Additionally, the legal battles have also had a financial impact on Apple. This past April, for instance, the EU fined Apple $580 million because it found the App Store to be in violation of anti-steering rules. Specifically, the EU found that Apple didn't make third-party payment options on the App Store sufficiently accessible to users.

It's worth noting that word of a potential settlement comes in the wake of President Trump threatening the EU with various tariff-related punishments over its antitrust investigations into large U.S. tech companies. Last month, for example, Trump said higher tariffs across Europe would be considered after the EU slapped Google with a $3.45 billion fine for anti-competitive behavior in the ad market.

In a post on social media, Trump said that the EU's actions were preventing American companies from investing in jobs. "As I have said before, my Administration will not allow these discriminatory actions to stand," Trump said. "Apple, as an example, was forced to pay $17 billion dollars in a fine that, in my opinion, should not have been charged [...] We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these taxpaying American companies."