Why Your Apple AirTag Is Beeping And How To Fix It

Apple's AirTag is arguably the best smart tracker you can get. Thanks to its massive Find My network, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip for Precision Finding, a user-replaceable battery, and seamless integration in the company's ecosystem, it's a no-brainer for most iPhone owners to keep track of their valuables. You can attach it to your keyring, pets, purse, or even luggage, since the TSA allows it, to locate your belongings in case you lose them.

While Apple has made the AirTag pretty user-friendly, a few things it does can alarm or confuse its owners and other people around it. While AirTags typically chime to help you find them when you're looking for lost items, it's not the only time when they beep or make a sound. There are a few other reasons why your AirTag may start beeping. But in each case, it's trying to tell you something. So, here are some of the most common causes behind a beeping AirTag and how you can fix them.