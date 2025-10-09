The Federal EV Tax Credit Is Dead, But This New EV Will Cost Under $30,000

The Bolt has always been marketed as an affordable EV, even when we last reviewed one back in 2022. Despite its affordability, GM temporarily ended production of the Bolt in 2023. That didn't last long, though, as the company later announced the Bolt would make a comeback. Now we know what that comeback looks like, as the 2027 Chevy Bolt will be the cheapest American-made EV on the market.

According to Car and Driver, the 2027 Bolt will start at $29,990 when it launches in 2026. The low price will come with some concessions as GM has noted it won't support CarPlay or Android Auto. That said, Google's infotainment system will be built in, so drivers can still access Google Maps, HBO Max, and other apps. If you aren't as concerned about staying under $30,000, there will be a sportier RS trim available for $32,995. A base 1LT model is expected a few months later as well, which will start at $28,995.

The important thing to note here is that these prices also include destination charges. Other EVs, like the Nissan Leaf, have previously debuted for under that $30,000 mark, but those prices haven't included destination charges. Destination charges are usually non-negotiable charges passed on to the customer to help cover the cost of moving the vehicles from the factory to the lot where they're purchased. In this case, though, GM is trying to undercut the competition as much as possible by including destination charges in its sub-$30,000 price tag.