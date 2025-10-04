How Reliable Are Electric Vehicles? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Nothing is perfect. Vehicles malfunction sometimes, and that means they need repairs or parts replaced. One can only hope it's not a regular occurrence, especially since it can end up being heavy on the wallet. That's why it makes a lot of sense to look into what vehicles are more reliable before you purchase a new one. Consumer Reports, if you've never heard of it, does an excellent job of providing this information. It conducts testing and combines it with consumer research to give products like new cars a score. It builds a score using four key factors, including road tests, reliability ratings, owner satisfaction, and safety reports.

So, when Consumer Reports puts out data that electric vehicles (EVs) are still less reliable overall than gas-powered vehicles, it's important to pay attention. According to that data, EVs in the past three years have seen 42% more problems than gas-powered vehicles. While that number is an improvement over the previous year's results, it shows that EVs still need more optimization. Of course, that raises a couple of questions, such as why they're less reliable — especially since EVs are known to be cheaper to drive than gas cars, and how likely is that to affect you when or if you own one?