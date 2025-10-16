Why So Many NASA Workers Are Leaving The Agency All At Once

At a press conference outside of Capitol Hill, Bill Nye took the stage. Famous for his "Bill Nye the Science Guy" television show, he is also the current leader of The Planetary Society, a non-profit that promotes space exploration. So proposed NASA budget cuts are a pretty big deal, and at the conference, Nye summed it up rather succinctly: "We're not talking about delays in scientific exploration, we're talking about the end of it."

These NASA budget cuts are part of Donald Trump's fiscal year 2026 proposal. The request is for NASA's funding to be cut by 47% and its workforce reduced by one-third, but despite this request not being signed into law by Congress yet, NASA is already making moves to comply with it. This includes the reduction of over 4,000 NASA workers by January 2026.

Though it's sad for anyone to lose their job, and the impact on the future of space exploration is left looking bleak, many are actually calling this move unconstitutional. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation published a whistleblower report in September 2025 calling out NASA's actions: As they put it, compliance with budget cuts that haven't actually been made legal is unethical and unlawful. Now, the future of NASA is being called into question.