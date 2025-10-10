The Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Leaked In Full: Design, Specs And Features
Samsung unveiled the Project Moohan mixed reality device last December, coordinating the teaser announcement with Google's Android XR platform launch. Project Moohan, which looked like an Apple Vision Pro clone, would run on the Android XR operating system, which features built-in Gemini AI support. Samsung wasn't ready for a commercial launch in December, and the company didn't share that many details about the headset. The headset's commercial name, specs, price, and release date remained a mystery, though reports this year said Samsung would unveil Project Moohan before the end of the year.
Rumors say that Samsung will launch Project Moohan this month, and an Android Headlines report suggests the event might be near. The blog shared a series of Project Moohan images and mentioned its main specs and features. We also have a commercial name for the product. According to Android Headlines, Project Moohan will be known as Samsung Galaxy XR.
The name makes sense, considering that "Galaxy" is Samsung's well-known brand for mobile devices and wearables. As for the "XR" moniker, meant to indicate the headset will offer mixed reality capabilities (augmented and virtual reality), it's part of the software platform running on the device, Android XR.
Galaxy XR design and specs
While the Galaxy XR looks a lot like the Vision Pro, it's not perfectly identical. For example, the eyes of the user do not appear to be perfectly shielded from external light by a continuous light seal. Otherwise, the Galaxy XR looks similar to the Vision Pro. The rounded glass part at the front contains various sensors, including inward- and outward-facing cameras. The device runs on an external battery that's attached via a wire to the left side of the headset. The right side features a touchpad for switching between VR Mode and a Pass-Through Mode. Buttons at the top of the headset will control the volume (left side) and launch the operating system (right side).
Here is a full look at Samsungs project Moohan. Everything has just leaked...
Link below ⬇️ https://t.co/oCPK0SE3Ko pic.twitter.com/XeKx97cyji
— Artur Sychov ᯅ (@ASychov) October 9, 2025
The strap behind the head features soft cushioning to improve comfort and a dial to adjust the fit. Android Headlines says it can confirm that the soft-touch material that sits on the user's face is "quite comfortable," adding that the cutout where the nose sits is wide. Also, the nose won't need to support the headset, as the strap will handle the weight. The report notes the headset weighs 545 g, which makes it lighter than the Vision Pro.
The actual Galaxy XR computer will offer high-end specs, including two high-resolution (4K) micro-OLED displays, one for each eye. The display will feature 4,032 PPI and a total of 29 million pixels across the two screens, which is higher than the Vision Pro's 23 million pixels. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip powers the Galaxy XR. It supports 4.3K resolution for each eye and offers faster processing speeds than its predecessor. The chip will support tracking of eyes, hands, and controllers, in addition to running Android XR.
Sensors and software
The Galaxy XR can track the user's hands via six cameras, one placed in each of the four corners of the front side of the headset, and two placed on the bottom next to the nose cutout. A depth sensor sits at the top of the device and will recognize the user's surroundings, including walls, floors, ceilings, and other objects. The front side will also feature two world-facing cameras, in addition to the four hand-tracking sensors. Four cameras sit on the inside of the headset to track your eyes. They feature infrared LEDs and AI algorithms to track eye movement in real-time. Unlike the Vision Pro, which doesn't come with controllers, Samsung has created two controllers for the Galaxy XR, one for each hand.
Android Headlines also posted screenshots showing the Galaxy XR software. The device will run on Samsung One UI XR, which is probably its custom version of the Android XR platform. The app launcher, or home screen, will feature circular app icons similar to visionOS on the Vision Pro. The images show various Samsung apps on the home screen, including Samsung's Camera, Gallery, and Internet apps. Google apps including Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Photos, and Play Store also appear here. A Netflix app is also present. Google Search and Gemini apps are seen in a toolbar above the row of apps. The device should feature multiple home screens.
The report doesn't mention a release date for the Galaxy XR, but notes the device is said to launch on October 21 or October 22. Pricing will reportedly start at $1,800, significantly cheaper than the Vision Pro's $3,500 starting price.