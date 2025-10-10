The Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Leaked In Full: Design, Specs And Features

While the Galaxy XR looks a lot like the Vision Pro, it's not perfectly identical. For example, the eyes of the user do not appear to be perfectly shielded from external light by a continuous light seal. Otherwise, the Galaxy XR looks similar to the Vision Pro. The rounded glass part at the front contains various sensors, including inward- and outward-facing cameras. The device runs on an external battery that's attached via a wire to the left side of the headset. The right side features a touchpad for switching between VR Mode and a Pass-Through Mode. Buttons at the top of the headset will control the volume (left side) and launch the operating system (right side).

Here is a full look at Samsungs project Moohan. Everything has just leaked... Link below ⬇️ https://t.co/oCPK0SE3Ko pic.twitter.com/XeKx97cyji — Artur Sychov ᯅ (@ASychov) October 9, 2025

The strap behind the head features soft cushioning to improve comfort and a dial to adjust the fit. Android Headlines says it can confirm that the soft-touch material that sits on the user's face is "quite comfortable," adding that the cutout where the nose sits is wide. Also, the nose won't need to support the headset, as the strap will handle the weight. The report notes the headset weighs 545 g, which makes it lighter than the Vision Pro.

The actual Galaxy XR computer will offer high-end specs, including two high-resolution (4K) micro-OLED displays, one for each eye. The display will feature 4,032 PPI and a total of 29 million pixels across the two screens, which is higher than the Vision Pro's 23 million pixels. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip powers the Galaxy XR. It supports 4.3K resolution for each eye and offers faster processing speeds than its predecessor. The chip will support tracking of eyes, hands, and controllers, in addition to running Android XR.