Lakers Fans Might Have A Big Reason To Get An Apple Vision Pro In 2026

According to Apple (via The Verge), the Apple Vision Pro will get new immersive content for the upcoming NBA season. For example, a selection of live Los Angeles Lakers games will be available in Apple's immersive video format. "Vision Pro users will be able to feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives that are impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts," Apple says in a statement to the publication. While the full schedule will be announced later this fall, the first Lakers game in Apple's immersive environment will be available early next year.

Users can enjoy this experience via the NBA app or the new Spectrum SportsNet app. Apple Vision Pro users will need to install the latest version of visionOS 26 in order to view the new broadcast. Even though a lot of details haven't been made available at this moment, Apple touted during the release of the Vision Pro that it could be the perfect platform for live sports, such as basketball, soccer, and Formula 1. Seems like Lakers fans are going to be among the first ones to see that notion come to fruition.