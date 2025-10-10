Lakers Fans Might Have A Big Reason To Get An Apple Vision Pro In 2026
Released over a year ago, Apple's spatial computer — the Apple Vision Pro – hasn't been the success story the company expected. Despite that, Apple is still trying to make the Apple Vision Pro a worthy gadget with new visionOS 26 features. Besides that, rumors suggest Apple is readying a revised version of Vision Pro with an M5 chip and a new band for improved comfort while wearing the mixed reality headset. While we still don't know if Apple might price the new version lower to sell more units, the company continues to focus on immersive experiences to highlight the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.
Apple's immersive library includes a Metallica concert, a short film from the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and a walkthrough of the insides of a submarine. Even though making spatial video content is harder than just regular videos, the company thinks it might lure sports fans with a new experience during Lakers games, as it's preparing to support its first live immersive experience starting 2026.
Some Lakers games will be streamed as immersive experiences
According to Apple (via The Verge), the Apple Vision Pro will get new immersive content for the upcoming NBA season. For example, a selection of live Los Angeles Lakers games will be available in Apple's immersive video format. "Vision Pro users will be able to feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives that are impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts," Apple says in a statement to the publication. While the full schedule will be announced later this fall, the first Lakers game in Apple's immersive environment will be available early next year.
Users can enjoy this experience via the NBA app or the new Spectrum SportsNet app. Apple Vision Pro users will need to install the latest version of visionOS 26 in order to view the new broadcast. Even though a lot of details haven't been made available at this moment, Apple touted during the release of the Vision Pro that it could be the perfect platform for live sports, such as basketball, soccer, and Formula 1. Seems like Lakers fans are going to be among the first ones to see that notion come to fruition.