The Blacklist Creator's Apple TV+ Series With Jason Clarke Needs To Be On Your Watchlist

"I am just super self-conscious about not wanting to bore the audience," Bokenkamp said in an interview with the Associated Press about "The Last Frontier," which is also his first streaming project. "I really like something that has a kinetic energy. Sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down."

In the show, the crash of the aforementioned prisoner transport plane sets dozens of violent inmates free. Clarke's Remnick not only has to scramble to keep the area safe, but he also starts to believe the crash wasn't a random event — rather, merely step one of a carefully choreographed plan with nightmarish implications. To put some numbers to the situation, the plane was carrying over 50 inmates when it crashed. Of that total, 34 either die or get recaptured after the crash, leaving 18 in the wind. At one point, Remnick is asked if a perimeter has been set up, to which he answers: "This is Alaska. There is no perimeter."

If you've been missing the kind of story and action that made "The Blacklist" such a long-running favorite, I suspect "The Last Frontier" will easily scratch that itch. Clarke here plays a determined hero trying to hold the line in an unforgiving stretch of Alaska — with the setting itself, all endless snowfields and eerie silence, adding its own degree of menace to the story. A combination mystery-and-survival adventure, "The Last Frontier" easily stands alongside other thrillers on Apple's streamer like "Hijack," "Severance," and more.