Gordon Ramsay Produced A High-Stakes Apple TV+ Docuseries That Deserves Your Attention

I actually tried out the press screeners for "Knife Edge" on a whim, notwithstanding that I'm the kind of diner whose ability to critique a dish doesn't really extend much beyond "this tastes good" or "this doesn't" (which, come to think of it, doesn't explain why Food & Wine magazine once thought it was a good idea to let me write for them some years ago, but that's neither here nor there). Even for a viewer like me, this new show coming to Apple's streamer is never anything less than riveting — especially during each episode's Michelin star ceremony, when you're holding your breath to see who gets crowned and who goes home with dreams crushed.

Shows like "Knife Edge" — including Netflix's "Chef's Table" franchise — really tap into one of the elements that defines the best stories: More than the food on the screen, these shows are mostly about ambitious people pushing themselves to the edge in pursuit of greatness. In "Knife Edge," we meet chefs in food cities from Los Angeles to London, Mexico City, and Copenhagen. Some of them have their act together; some are financially barely hanging on. For all of them, the prospect of winning a first (or, in some cases, additional) Michelin star would be a staggering accomplishment — and the show keeps you on the edge of your seat, by first getting you invested in the chefs and then giving you fly-on-the-wall access to the awards ceremonies.