Leaked Patent For Samsung's Trifold Phone Reveals Three Batteries Inside
We've seen a ton of rumors swirling around about Samsung's potential plans for its folding smartphone lineup. One of the most prevalent rumors suggests that the company is working on a triple-folding phone that it could launch before the end of this year.
While we haven't seen much from Samsung officially about the future device, plenty of leaks and rumors have painted an intriguing picture of what we might be able to expect from the company's next folding phone design. Instead of the standard two-screen design that has made the Z Fold so popular, Samsung looks set up to release a trifold device, and now we have even more details about it.
According to a recent patent leak, it sounds like Samsung might plan to cram three different batteries into the Galaxy trifold, which might be necessary to bring decent battery life to such a complex device. This information comes from a sketch that was shared by Galaxy Club earlier this week.
Three batteries for Samsung's trifold
Of course, the fact that a smartphone could include not one, not two, but three batteries might seem like overkill. However, considering this device will have a massive display to power, it makes sense that Samsung would look for ways to improve battery life.
According to the documents, it looks like each of the batteries will come in different sizes — with the smallest in the segment that holds the camera, while the second-largest battery is behind the segment with the cover screen. Finally, the largest battery appears to be situated right in the center segment when the device is folded closed.
The documents that have leaked so far haven't provided any details on what the capacity or charging speeds of these batteries will be. But they do give us a bit more of a glimpse into what Samsung is doing with its next folding device. Reports still suggest that we'll see more details before the end of October, though it's possible Samsung might only sell the trifold in a few markets to see how it performs before expanding to the rest of the world.