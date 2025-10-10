Leaked Patent For Samsung's Trifold Phone Reveals Three Batteries Inside

We've seen a ton of rumors swirling around about Samsung's potential plans for its folding smartphone lineup. One of the most prevalent rumors suggests that the company is working on a triple-folding phone that it could launch before the end of this year.

While we haven't seen much from Samsung officially about the future device, plenty of leaks and rumors have painted an intriguing picture of what we might be able to expect from the company's next folding phone design. Instead of the standard two-screen design that has made the Z Fold so popular, Samsung looks set up to release a trifold device, and now we have even more details about it.

According to a recent patent leak, it sounds like Samsung might plan to cram three different batteries into the Galaxy trifold, which might be necessary to bring decent battery life to such a complex device. This information comes from a sketch that was shared by Galaxy Club earlier this week.