Google Wallet Vs. Samsung Wallet: Which Payment App Should You Use?

Wallets are a thing of the past. Well, kind of. It's still good to carry a physical wallet with you, just in case, but if you do forget it at home you can always fall back on a virtual one. Modern smartphones come with a host of available apps to replace your wallet, namely Google Wallet on Android, Apple Wallet on iPhone, and Samsung Wallet on Samsung devices. When it comes to Android, however, you can install any app you prefer to use (except Apple Wallet, of course), with the two most popular being Google and Samsung Wallets. In these apps, you can store your debit and credit cards, gift cards, rewards member accounts, state-issued ID and passports, and other forms of identification. But when you have a credit or debit card added you can actually use those virtual wallets to pay, usually via NFC or near-field communication by tapping your device on the card reader at the register.

A virtual wallet makes paying or accessing those cards and IDs incredibly convenient. But as it happens when you have a lot of variety, you'll likely question which one you should use. In a direct matchup, Google Wallet versus Samsung Wallet, which payment app should you be using? The real answer, of course, is whichever you prefer. But if you've never used either one before, or don't know the differences, you might need a little more information to make that decision.