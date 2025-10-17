NASA's Voyager 1 Is About To Make History Again

When NASA launched the Voyager 1 probe back in 1977, the initial objective was to gather information about our solar system — specifically, the region beyond the asteroid belt (between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter). After more than four decades in the cosmos, Voyager 1 and its sister probe, Voyager 2, have gathered some incredible images and data of our neighboring planets and the Sun. And now Voyager 1 is on track to become the first man-made object to travel a full light-day from Earth, an unbelievable feat for humanity. If all goes according to plan, the probe will be approximately 16 billion miles away from Earth on November 15, 2026 — the equivalent of one light-day.

Voyager 1 officially departed our solar system in August 2012, entering a region of space known as the heliopause, where the Sun's solar wind touches the galactic void beyond. Traveling around 38,000 miles per hour, it was only a matter of time before Voyager 1 would be nearing this soon-to-be milestone.