5 Cheap Android Phones You Should Buy Instead Of The Google Pixel 10

With the release of the Pixel 10, Google presented immediate competition to rival flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 17. The Pixel 10 has a wide range of flagship-level features, including the powerful Tensor G5 chip, a 6.3-inch Actua display, and AI integrations that can chip in with some help throughout the day. Also aboard the Pixel 10 are Qi2 wireless charging capabilities and a camera system that comprises a 48 MP wide-angle lens alongside a 13 MP ultrawide and a 10.8 MP telephoto camera. This is solid hardware from Google — especially at a starting price of $799.

That said, even the Pixel 10's price tag may seem steep for a lot of users. After all, you don't have to spend that much money to get a good phone — especially in 2025. There are cheaper options out there, as several Android phones deliver similar features at a fraction of the cost. At the same time, cheap doesn't have to mean poor quality. With top brands like Samsung, Motorola, and even Google making affordable Android phones, plenty of modern mobile technology is available for less. Let's take a look at some of the best cheap Android phones for those who don't feel the need to shell out for the Google Pixel 10.