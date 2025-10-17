5 Cheap Android Phones You Should Buy Instead Of The Google Pixel 10
With the release of the Pixel 10, Google presented immediate competition to rival flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 17. The Pixel 10 has a wide range of flagship-level features, including the powerful Tensor G5 chip, a 6.3-inch Actua display, and AI integrations that can chip in with some help throughout the day. Also aboard the Pixel 10 are Qi2 wireless charging capabilities and a camera system that comprises a 48 MP wide-angle lens alongside a 13 MP ultrawide and a 10.8 MP telephoto camera. This is solid hardware from Google — especially at a starting price of $799.
That said, even the Pixel 10's price tag may seem steep for a lot of users. After all, you don't have to spend that much money to get a good phone — especially in 2025. There are cheaper options out there, as several Android phones deliver similar features at a fraction of the cost. At the same time, cheap doesn't have to mean poor quality. With top brands like Samsung, Motorola, and even Google making affordable Android phones, plenty of modern mobile technology is available for less. Let's take a look at some of the best cheap Android phones for those who don't feel the need to shell out for the Google Pixel 10.
Google Pixel 9a
You don't have to leave the Pixel lineup entirely in order to find something more affordable than the Pixel 10. The Google Pixel 9a is priced at $499, and it's Google's most overlooked Android phone. Google has put plenty of features into the 9a for its price, and that includes the powerful AI capabilities and reliable camera quality found across the Pixel lineup. The $399 base model Pixel 9a comes with 128GB of storage, a Google Tensor G4 chip, and 8 GB of RAM. The 6.3-inch Actua display with 2700 nits of brightness matches the one on the Pixel 10.
The phone's camera system has two lenses — a 48MP wide-angle and a 13MP ultrawide. It can also shoot high-quality 4K video, which makes the Pixel 9a an affordable Android phone option for photographers and other creatives. For more practical users, the Pixel 9a can reach up to 30 hours of battery life between charges and includes IP68 water and dust resistance. The hardware is designed well, and Google also promises seven years of security and OS updates for the Pixel 9a. If the Pixel 10 has your eye, the 9a offers similar features and some identical hardware at a much lower price.
Nothing Phone 3a
At $379 for the base model, the Nothing Phone 3a offers incredible value. Its unique aesthetic is a head-turner, which means if you're interested in an alternative to the Google Pixel 10 that's heavy on style and character, the Nothing Phone 3a is one to get. It's not just looks, though. The Nothing Phone 3a has plenty on the inside as well. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. The Phone 3a's display measures 6.77 inches and can reach 3000 nits of peak brightness. There's HDR10+ certification, which makes content consumption a treat.
The Phone 3a has a large battery and also supports 50W fast charging, so it would fare well with users who put their phone through its paces regularly. Combine the triple camera setup on the rear, and what you have is a well-rounded smartphone that can even take zoom pictures using the telephoto lens — a trait that's often reserved for flagships. Nothing's UI is also fairly clean and simple, making this an excellent choice for anyone looking for a phone under $400.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Budget shoppers who want a secondary phone or a basic smartphone that can make calls, send texts, and run a few apps, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is a solid option that's priced at $200. That's substantially lower than the Google Pixel 10's $799 price point. While many top phone brands seem to be squeezing every last dollar out of their flagship lineups, here Samsung offers a cheap alternative and one of its best budget phones. The Galaxy A16 5G has a 6.7-inch display with Vision Booster technology. This allows the screen to reach up to 800 nits of brightness, which can come in handy on sunny days or under the fluorescent lights of bright offices.
Notably, the Galaxy A16's performance is quite average, thanks to an underpowered chipset. You may not be able to play high-end games, and you may experience stutters and lag while using the phone. That said, 5G connectivity allows for fast web browsing and downloads. It's also a good phone for binge watchers and movie lovers. The 6.7-inch display is perfect for watching movies on the go, coupled with the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A16 5G comes with Samsung TV Plus free of charge. That's access to more than 350 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand at no additional cost. If you're not too particular about performance, the Galaxy A16 5G will fare well. It's also slated to receive software updates for six years.
Motorola Moto G 5G
Just like the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, the Motorola Moto G 5G is also priced at $200 and offers an affordable entry point to 5G connectivity. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that delivers better performance compared to the Galaxy A16 5G. Its sleek design makes it both compact and durable, with a water-repellent leather material keeping it safe from spills and splashes. The 6.6-inch display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which, when coupled with Moto's smooth and responsive interface, results in a fluid experience.
The 5000mAh battery can last a long time on a single charge, and supports 18W charging speeds for quick power-ups. On the rear, there's a 50 MP camera along with a macro shooter for close-up shots. Due to the low-end processor and just 4 GB of RAM, the Moto G 5G misses out on AI capabilities found on most other phones. However, if you value day-to-day performance over cameras, the Moto G 5G is a better offering compared to the Galaxy A16 5G.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
For $300, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a cheap Android phone that people who prioritize solid performance and endurance must consider. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with 8GB of RAM makes this phone fast and smooth when multitasking. The display is a 6.7-inch unit with a 120Hz refresh rate, adding to the overall smoothness of the phone. The rear has a triple camera setup on paper. In theory, though, it's more like a single camera setup since, apart from the 108 MP primary camera, the two other cameras are 2 MP units for macro and depth.
If you're serious about cameras, it's worth spending $100 more and upgrading to the Pixel 9a, since the difference in quality is night and day. While it's usually priced at $300, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G often retails for a discounted price. It's frequently available on Amazon for around $250, with the lowest being $200. If you want a phone with a good software experience without splurging, the Nord N30 5G fits the bill.