Do Nvidia Graphics Cards Work With AMD FreeSync?

Luckily, FreeSync is compatible with Nvidia cards. FreeSync, like Nvidia's G-Sync, activates variable refresh rate technology. This will have the monitor adjust its framerate to what is on screen to reduce screen tearing. However, there are some stipulations to harnessing FreeSync.

Not all FreeSync monitors will work with Nvidia cards. You can check the official Nvidia compatibility list to see if your monitor is eligible, as these monitors will specifically have FreeSync Compatible listed next to them. If your monitor is not among those on the list, there's still a chance it can make use of FreeSync. However, there may be some hiccups you experience when using the feature.

You also need a relatively modern graphics card: GTX-10 series, 16-series, and RTX 20-series and newer cards can make use of variable refresh rate. For most monitors, you will need to use a DisplayPort 1.2 or higher connection to pair it with your graphics card. However, in recent years, HDMI options for FreeSync have become more prevalent, but they are still uncommon. Check your monitor's manual to see what port you need to use for FreeSync.