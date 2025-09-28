What Does 'RTX' Actually Mean On An Nvidia Graphics Card?

Before the latest RTX and 50 series GPUs, Nvidia used GTX as a moniker for its graphics cards. The Nvidia GTX series dominated between the early 2000s and 2010s. It stood for Giga Texel Shader eXtreme, which was the visual technology employed by that generation of cards. A texel is essentially a pixel in the context of textures and 3D models. It's the smallest unit of measurement that makes up those visual elements. GTX cards allowed for "Giga" texels, or a billion texels, indicating the increased power of that series of graphics cards.

The RTX series swaps the focus to ray-tracing, which is achieved through RT cores, dedicated processing units in the GPU that simulate real-world lighting and effects to make games seem more realistic. It makes a difference. Switch 2 has 10x the graphical power of the original Switch thanks to a custom Nvidia GPU with RT cores. So, the "Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme" indicates the increased ray-tracing and texel processing power in the current generation.

You'll also notice there's no number referenced in that title, like "Giga." It's likely because Nvidia's RTX cards, while excellent for graphics, can also handle a lot more than just games thanks to Tensor Cores. Because of these cores, RTX cards are also great in professional settings to help train AI models. Tensor Cores are dedicated processing units for deep learning and AI computations, in the same way that RT cores are dedicated to ray-tracing computations. Nvidia RTX cards include both.