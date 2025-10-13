Apple Is Apparently Already Working On The Next-Gen AirPods Pro 4

Just a few weeks after launching the highly lauded AirPods Pro 3, we're now getting word that Apple is already working on the next generation of its popular wireless earbuds. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next iteration of AirPods Pro will be powered by the next-gen H3 chip, providing users with crisper sound quality and lower latency. Lower latency would be particularly useful for the new Live Translation feature Apple introduced last month. It's also plausible that the H3 chip will deliver improved noise cancellation capabilities. Recall that the H2 chip on AirPods Pro 2 canceled twice as much noise as the H1 chip on the original AirPods Pro.

At this point, it remains unclear if the new features Gurman references will be part of an official AirPods Pro 4 launch or if Apple will simply update the AirPods Pro 3 with a mild refresh. Either way, it's clear that Apple has no plans to rest on its laurels and will continue iterating to ensure that AirPods Pro remains a best-in-class product.