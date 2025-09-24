How To Use AirPods Live Translation Feature On iPhone

During the iPhone 17 event, Apple announced the new AirPods Pro 3 earbuds alongside Live Translation functionality. Rumored for months, this feature is not only available for Apple's latest earbuds, but also for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 owners running iOS 26.

While Apple says Live Translation works more seamlessly if the two people having a conversation are both wearing AirPods, it's possible that you're the only one using them, and then you can show your iPhone so the other person can understand what you're saying in your language.

So far, reviewers have praised this feature as one of the best available in the market. Apple uses its Apple Intelligence platform to power AirPods Live Translation, meaning nothing leaves your device, as everything is processed locally. Here's everything you need to know about the new AirPods Live Translation feature, which languages are supported, and how to make the most out of it.