The Dream Chaser Spaceplane Won't Be Visiting The ISS In 2026 Anymore

By 2025, NASA and Sierra Space mutually agreed to revise the Dream Chaser's role under the CRS-2 contract. Rather than pushing for a docking mission to the ISS under mounting schedule pressure, the partners opted to proceed with the free-flying demonstration. This adjustment allows Sierra Space to validate key systems without the additional risks associated with approaching a crewed space station. It also gives NASA more flexibility, removing its obligation to purchase a set number of ISS resupply flights while retaining the option to contract additional missions if the demonstration succeeds.

The change also reflects the shifting landscape of low Earth orbit operations. The ISS is expected to retire around 2030, with fewer resupply opportunities available in its final years. Maintaining a heavy commitment to a new cargo vehicle became increasingly impractical as NASA transitions towards commercial space stations. For Sierra Space, focusing on a free-flying platform allows Dream Chaser to evolve into a more versatile spacecraft. It would be capable of supporting research missions, commercial payload deliveries, or even national security operations.

Dream Chaser's first flight is now targeted for late 2026. It will use United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket to reach orbit. The vehicle, aptly named Tenacity, will spend several days conducting autonomous flight operations before returning to Earth for a runway landing. If successful, it will mark the first orbital flight of an American spaceplane since the shuttle era. It will also demonstrate a new capability for rapid, reusable space access. While it may no longer deliver cargo to ISS as once planned, the mission could define a broader, more independent future for the Dream Chaser program. It would be a program aligned with the emerging era of commercial spaceflight.