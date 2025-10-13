If You Can't See The Netflix Original Badge On Your TV Or Phone Anymore, You're Not Alone

One of the easiest ways to find something to stream on Netflix is the Netflix Original badge — a helpful identifier that tells any user that a specific title is exclusive to the streaming platform. On the other hand, users could also avoid Netflix Original movies, considering that Netflix films rarely enjoy the same quality as TV shows. "KPop Demon Hunters" is a rare exception, though, in a sea of disappointing Originals. That apart, the Original badge has started disappearing from title cards over the past few days, with What's on Netflix being among the first to report the sudden change. The blog reported on Thursday that the Netflix Original badge started disappearing from the interface in multiple locations across multiple devices.

On Friday, the iPhone app received the same UI update that removed the little red Netflix logo from title cards. We can confirm that the logo no longer shows up in Europe. As of Sunday, we could not spot the Netflix Original indicator on either the web interface or the iPhone app when looking for "The Diplomat", one of Netflix's recent Original TV shows. It's unclear what prompted Netflix to remove the branding element, as the company has not formally acknowledged the change.