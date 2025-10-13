iOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available With Several New Features

Apple's beta cycle for iOS 26.1 continues with the arrival of iOS 26.1 beta 3 for developers. Alongside the third version of the iPhone's upcoming operating system update, Apple also seeded beta 3 of iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. So far, the most notable change to these future software updates has been the reintroduction of Slide Over for iPadOS.

Despite that, most of the new features are part of iOS 26.1. With the previous beta, Apple added a new "Slide to Stop" alarm feature. With this change, whenever users want to stop an alarm from the Lock Screen, they have to slide their finger across the display, an interesting nod to the old "Slide to Unlock" feature of the original iPhone.

Apple is also adding the ability to create custom workouts through the company's Fitness app. This is likely part of Apple's revamp to this app after it introduced a heart rate sensor on AirPods Pro 3. With iOS 26.1 beta 3, developers can create custom workouts by adding the type of workout, estimated Active Calories, effort, duration, and start time.