Your Android Phone Got These Four Useful Features For Free In 2025
With every new Android version, Google adds new features and functions, and that is the case with the latest iteration – Android 16. It doesn't matter what brand of device you own. From Samsungs to Google Pixels and everything in between, they all receive the latest Android features with updates. The theme this year is a more personalized Android experience tailored to your needs.
For example, one of the changes to Google Messages is an option to give your RCS group chats a custom icon and unique name as an identifier. You can name them "work buddies" or "filibuster spot." Google Photos — the company's gallery and photo editing app — also received some new features, including a redesigned image editor that takes advantage of AI. Of course, there are a lot more features that may have gone under the radar, but they definitely add value to the end user. Here are a few of them.
A new and improved AI-powered keyboard
Gboard has a series of easy writing features, namely AI tools that can help you smooth over your tone, fix spelling or grammar issues, and proofread your message before sending it. If you want to be more formal or more concise, for example, the writing tools can make that happen with a tap. Best of all, the proofreading and data processing happen locally on the device. Nothing is sent to a remote server. That's a pretty good upgrade, right? The option will show up at the top of Gboard when you're using it, as long as you have it set as your default keyboard.
Apple Intelligence now offers something like this in iOS 26, but there are quite a few features Android users already have beyond that, which Apple didn't until recently. In addition to the writing tools, a new Emoji Kitchen allows you to use a broader selection of expressions, from unique to popular. Use the kitchen to browse the library, save favorites you use often, and explore new suggestions, based on how you interact with your device and the people you talk to. Imagine having an entire conversation in rich, never-before-used emojis.
Share audio with a friend and listen together
Another really neat but somewhat unexpected feature is the option to pair two Bluetooth headphones to one Android phone so you can share audio and listen together. You and your friend or partner can jam to the same tune, especially if you're listening to a new track or album that has just been released. It's not just music either. You can share movies, podcasts, audiobooks — essentially any type of media. It certainly brings a whole new meaning to a book club if everyone is listening to the same audiobook!
You can even broadcast audio to an entire group using a simple QR code. By scanning it, people can join a private broadcast similar to a community space. Then, everyone can jam to the same playlist or content on their headphones. Imagine hosting a silent disco party where everyone is dancing to the same beats. How wild would that be? Well, now it's possible, and all you need is a phone running Android 16. Now's an excellent time to start downloading some of the best Android apps every audiophile needs to share the love for crisp audio with everyone!
Live location sharing via apps to keep family and friends updated
Needless to say, you don't want everyone to know your physical location at all times. In certain situations, though, it's good to be able to share your location information with the people that matter — like mom, dad, or friends. Android 16 adds a new feature that allows you to quickly and easily share your location with trusted contacts in the Find Hub app – the same app you use to find your phone and other accessories. Live location sharing sends them an actual map view of where you are, giving them real-time information in the event of an emergency.
People receiving the information can access your location on Android phones and tablets. Meanwhile, you have full control over how long that information is available for sharing, with reminders about who you're sharing with and options to revoke access as necessary. This functionality was added along with several additional new Android 16 security features to make your phone safer than ever.
Share pictures, videos, and documents easily with a QR code
When you want to send something to friends, family, or even someone you just met, you can now use a unique, quick-access feature to make it happen. QR codes, available in the quick share menu, allow you to share files with anyone who uses an Android device. All they have to do is scan the QR code that's presented on your phone to begin downloading the files. You don't have to add anyone as a contact, there's no need to verify devices or change sharing settings, and no one has to go to a website or cloud service to get the files.
Best of all, the same works with document scans, which you can now take in high-quality with a crisp, clear image captured. Scans are auto-optimized using software tools to boost contrast, white balance, and remove shadows or blurring. That way, when you need to pull up the document, you're good to go, and it's perfectly legible. It makes a huge difference when scanning IDs and passports, with no manual editing necessary. Moreover, you can choose the document format you want for the final file, whether that's a PDF, an editable document, or something else.