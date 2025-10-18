Your Android Phone Got These Four Useful Features For Free In 2025

With every new Android version, Google adds new features and functions, and that is the case with the latest iteration – Android 16. It doesn't matter what brand of device you own. From Samsungs to Google Pixels and everything in between, they all receive the latest Android features with updates. The theme this year is a more personalized Android experience tailored to your needs.

For example, one of the changes to Google Messages is an option to give your RCS group chats a custom icon and unique name as an identifier. You can name them "work buddies" or "filibuster spot." Google Photos — the company's gallery and photo editing app — also received some new features, including a redesigned image editor that takes advantage of AI. Of course, there are a lot more features that may have gone under the radar, but they definitely add value to the end user. Here are a few of them.