5 Best Android Apps Every Audiophile Needs On Their Phone

Listening to high-res, 24-bit audio has never been more accessible or affordable on Android devices. With so much choice, you're likely wondering how to get started if this is your first sortie in the world of hi-res audio, especially now that Spotify has thrown its hat in the mix. On the other hand, if you're familiar with hi-res audio on Android devices and are looking to switch it up, you may find something that reinvigorates your love for music.

Hi-res audio is having a moment, which has been building for some time. With music streaming services shifting the way it's consumed and experienced, users are now looking for higher-quality versions of songs they love to get the most out of their audiophile-level cans, such as the Focal Bathys headphones. Audiophiles have always gravitated to apps like Tidal on Android for access to hi-res music, but they're no longer the only game in town. Let's check out some Android apps that offer the best-quality audio.