Spotify's Free Version Just Got A Much-Needed Upgrade

For years, Spotify users running the free experience of the popular music streaming service had to contend with whatever the app threw at them. Playing specific songs was impossible, requiring users to subscribe to Spotify Premium to explore personal tastes. Now, though, Spotify is finally updating its free experience to give users more control over what they listen to.

In a new blog post shared this week, Spotify says it is enhancing how free users experience music streaming by giving them access to pick and play what they want to listen to. They will also now be able to search up and play specific music through the search functionality.

If you haven't used Spotify's free experience in the past, then you might not know that it used to be limited to a more Pandora-like experience. That service allowed you to listen to personalized channels, but you couldn't pick and choose specific songs to play. Instead, you could search up an artist and then the app would make a playlist containing that artist and related music. Spotify used to work very similarly for free users, but now, it's finally getting a bit more personal.