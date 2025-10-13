T-Mobile Is Raising Its Minimum Late Fees By More Than 40%

While we can't confirm this change is being made to push more users to enable AutoPay, T-Mobile is one of many carriers that offers an automatic payment system to pull money from a bank account or debit card each month. Additionally, T-Mobile does offer some perks for enabling AutoPay. Beyond not having to worry about missing payments, customers can get up to $5 off per line with AutoPay.

If you're curious about how much your maximum late fee might be, you'll need to dig into your state's laws for that, as T-Mobile has clarified that it will not charge more than the maximum allowed under state laws. This can vary greatly from state to state, though, so some T-Mobile customers could start seeing very different maximum late fee charges compared to others in different states with tighter laws. Some states will also offer different grace periods before late fees apply, so it's best to look into your local state laws to see where your accounts fall.

While T-Mobile has made some concerning changes in the past, this specific change is more of an inconvenience for users with smaller phone plans on the provider's network. Considering the company has also been the target of some account monitoring scams recently, it's always good to stay on top of changes your cell phone provider is making.