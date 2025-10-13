T-Mobile Is Raising Its Minimum Late Fees By More Than 40%
T-Mobile is making a change that could end up costing some customers more than a chunk of change. According to new reports, T-Mobile has begun sending out emails to some of its customers pushing them to sign up for autopay to avoid having to pay late fees. Previously, T-Mobile's minimum late fee was listed at $7, as noted by The Mobile Report. However, the company's latest email lists the minimum at $10. More specifically, the email says that starting on November 1, 2025, late fees will be "5% of the past due balance or $10, whichever is greater."
Therefore, some customers are going to be paying at least $10 for any late payments made to their T-Mobile bills starting next month. This is especially annoying for customers that have less expensive phone plans with the carrier, as this will essentially be a 43% increase in the minimum late fee that can be applied to their bills. The latest hike also comes after T-Mobile just raised prices earlier this year, too.
A push for AutoPay?
While we can't confirm this change is being made to push more users to enable AutoPay, T-Mobile is one of many carriers that offers an automatic payment system to pull money from a bank account or debit card each month. Additionally, T-Mobile does offer some perks for enabling AutoPay. Beyond not having to worry about missing payments, customers can get up to $5 off per line with AutoPay.
If you're curious about how much your maximum late fee might be, you'll need to dig into your state's laws for that, as T-Mobile has clarified that it will not charge more than the maximum allowed under state laws. This can vary greatly from state to state, though, so some T-Mobile customers could start seeing very different maximum late fee charges compared to others in different states with tighter laws. Some states will also offer different grace periods before late fees apply, so it's best to look into your local state laws to see where your accounts fall.
While T-Mobile has made some concerning changes in the past, this specific change is more of an inconvenience for users with smaller phone plans on the provider's network. Considering the company has also been the target of some account monitoring scams recently, it's always good to stay on top of changes your cell phone provider is making.