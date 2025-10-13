A Beloved, Steamy 5-Season Historical Drama Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

Netflix's Top 10 rankings aren't always about the latest trending hit that viewers can't get enough of. Sometimes, the shows that chart are older titles that new audiences have fallen in love with or that existing fans are once again supporting. You can actually see an example of this in action on the streaming giant right now in the form of "Poldark," the BBC drama that landed on the platform's TV chart in recent days. As of October 13, the series sits at #9 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows ranking for the U.S., never mind that the show originally wrapped back in 2019.

Set against the backdrop of Cornwall in the 1700s, "Poldark" stars Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, a war hero who returns home from the American Revolution to find his life is now pretty much a hot mess. That, basically, is the setup for a show that mixes romance and politics into a period drama that's perfect for one of those cozy fall binges we all look for as the chilly weather starts to drive us indoors.