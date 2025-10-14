I Can Finally Watch Apple TV Originals On The Apple TV App On My Apple TV
Alongside the announcement that "F1 The Movie" is making its way to Apple's streaming service on December 12, 2025, the company announced that Apple TV+ has now been renamed as Apple TV, and it will feature a "vibrant new identity." With iOS 26.1 Beta 3, Apple has already changed the app's icon with an all-new design. Here's how the company describes this rebrand: "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV. Ahead of its global streaming debut on Apple TV, the film continues to be available for purchase on participating digital platforms, including the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and more."
However, with this rebrand, Apple now offers three different services with the name "Apple TV," which could either perfectly unify the company's video initiatives or just make users more confused about what they're getting with each service. Here's an updated overview of everything under the Apple TV umbrella.
There are three Apple TV identities: don't get confused
Apple TV, the streaming service: Previously known as Apple TV+, Apple is rebranding its streaming platform by ditching the Plus moniker. It might sound odd at first because most of the company's paid services under the Apple One subscription have this suffix, such as AppleCare+, Apple News+, iCloud+, and Apple Fitness+. That said, Apple TV is a simpler name that indicates what the service offers.
Apple TV, the app: Available on Apple devices, Android, gaming consoles, TVs, and more, this app is the hub for movies and TV shows that you can rent or buy to watch on your Apple TV device, in addition to Apple Originals content.
Apple TV, the hardware: Apple also offers a set-top box called Apple TV. It's been available for almost two decades, and rumors suggest the company is planning a fourth-generation 4K model with a more powerful processor and Apple Intelligence capabilities.
Now that you know, you can turn on your Apple TV 4K, open the Apple TV app, and watch Apple TV content, such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," "Foundation," and so much more.