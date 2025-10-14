I Can Finally Watch Apple TV Originals On The Apple TV App On My Apple TV

Apple TV, the streaming service: Previously known as Apple TV+, Apple is rebranding its streaming platform by ditching the Plus moniker. It might sound odd at first because most of the company's paid services under the Apple One subscription have this suffix, such as AppleCare+, Apple News+, iCloud+, and Apple Fitness+. That said, Apple TV is a simpler name that indicates what the service offers.

Apple TV, the app: Available on Apple devices, Android, gaming consoles, TVs, and more, this app is the hub for movies and TV shows that you can rent or buy to watch on your Apple TV device, in addition to Apple Originals content.

Apple TV, the hardware: Apple also offers a set-top box called Apple TV. It's been available for almost two decades, and rumors suggest the company is planning a fourth-generation 4K model with a more powerful processor and Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Now that you know, you can turn on your Apple TV 4K, open the Apple TV app, and watch Apple TV content, such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," "Foundation," and so much more.