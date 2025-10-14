macOS 26.1 Beta Hints At Pro Display XDR 2 Release With New Features
Rumors that Apple is readying two new monitors for launch are getting more credible every day. Following a report that mentioned how Apple would be launching 10 new products soon, including new displays in the coming months, 9to5Mac found references in macOS 26.1 Beta 3's codebase that indicate Apple is working on a second-gen Pro Display XDR. First unveiled during WWDC 2019, this $4,999 monitor was supposed to be the perfect choice for studios and videographers who would usually spend a lot more money for studio displays.
While the 32-inch 6K panel sported incredible quality with HDR support, it lacked two key features: dynamic refresh rate and a webcam. Fortunately, it seems the second generation of the Pro Display XDR will not only fix these issues but also take the product to the next level, as professionals have waited for over half a decade for an upgraded version of Apple's best monitor.
New Apple Pro Display XDR: Expected features
According to 9to5Mac, macOS 26.1 Beta 3's codebase hints towards the Pro Display XDR 2 featuring a webcam, as there are strings about "Pro Display XDR Camera" and "Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera." With that, Apple is likely adding a Center Stage camera to the next generation of the Pro Display XDR. More interestingly, users will be able to use the Desk View feature to show exactly what they're doing in front of the computer. Besides that, 9to5Mac points out that Apple could upgrade the panel's resolution to 7K along with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports, higher refresh rates, and embedded Apple Silicon.
This rumor makes sense as display technology evolves, and Apple's Studio Display already features an iPhone processor inside it. If Apple adds an iPhone chip inside the Pro Display XDR 2, it wouldn't require extra power from the Mac to deal with higher refresh rates or the Center Stage functionalities. At this moment, it's unclear if Apple will maintain the $4,999 starting price or hike it up to accommodate the new advancements.