macOS 26.1 Beta Hints At Pro Display XDR 2 Release With New Features

Rumors that Apple is readying two new monitors for launch are getting more credible every day. Following a report that mentioned how Apple would be launching 10 new products soon, including new displays in the coming months, 9to5Mac found references in macOS 26.1 Beta 3's codebase that indicate Apple is working on a second-gen Pro Display XDR. First unveiled during WWDC 2019, this $4,999 monitor was supposed to be the perfect choice for studios and videographers who would usually spend a lot more money for studio displays.

While the 32-inch 6K panel sported incredible quality with HDR support, it lacked two key features: dynamic refresh rate and a webcam. Fortunately, it seems the second generation of the Pro Display XDR will not only fix these issues but also take the product to the next level, as professionals have waited for over half a decade for an upgraded version of Apple's best monitor.