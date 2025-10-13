Leaker Confirms 10 Apple Products Launching In The Coming Months
Apple is currently readying the release of the new M5 MacBook Pro, Apple Vision Pro, and iPad Pro devices this week. However, these products only scratch the surface of everything Apple has in store for the upcoming months. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman lists several devices Apple is expected to launch in the foreseeable future.
What's interesting about this leaked roadmap is that these Apple products could launch anytime from November to April, which means most of these releases are all about the company deciding when it wants to ship them.
Apple's leaked roadmap includes everything from smart home devices, accessories, iPhones, Macs, and new iPads. While some of these updates are major, others just continue to build on the successful lineup of products Apple has been offering to users in the past few years. Here's everything you can expect from Apple in the next coming months.
These are some of the Apple products more likely to launch soon
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro: Apple seems to be wrapping up tests with its more powerful MacBook options. It's possible that the company will release these Macs early next year, as rumors suggest the company will make these chips more customizable.
AirTag 2: Apple's AirTag 2 release has been rumored for this entire year. However, the company keeps pushing it. Still, Gurman believes it will come sooner than later with the U2 chip and some other improvements.
Apple TV 4K: There's an all-new Apple TV 4K in the works with a more capable chip and improved RAM. This will likely mark the introduction of Apple Intelligence features into tvOS and Apple's smart home products.
HomePod mini 2: Apple is also expected to release an updated HomePod mini. It's possible that the company will focus on improved sound quality, a better processor, and a few other tweaks.
There are more Apple products in the work
Besides all these products, Apple also has a lot more in store for early next year:
New entry-level iPad: Little is known about this device, but it's possible that Apple will upgrade it with an improved chip so it will finally support Apple Intelligence in its entire tablet lineup. That would also mean the company would improve RAM to 8GB of memory.
M4 iPad Air: Gurman says Apple is also readying a new M4 iPad Air. At this moment, it seems like this update will be all about a new chip and that's it.
Two external displays: Apple is expected to release new Mac monitors, most likely an update to the Studio Display. While Gurman doesn't give a lot of hints regarding these two monitors, previous rumors suggested Apple is readying a 5K 27-inch miniLED display.
M5 MacBook Air: Following the possible release of the M5 MacBook Pro, Apple will likely release the MacBook Air version a few months later. This device is expected to have an improved chip and other internal tweaks.
iPhone 17e: Finally, Apple is also expected to release the iPhone 17e, the successor to the iPhone 16e. At this moment, it seems this update will be all about a new A19 chip and the C1X 5G modem. Besides that, the "e" lineup should remain fairly similar to the previous iteration.