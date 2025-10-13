Leaker Confirms 10 Apple Products Launching In The Coming Months

Apple is currently readying the release of the new M5 MacBook Pro, Apple Vision Pro, and iPad Pro devices this week. However, these products only scratch the surface of everything Apple has in store for the upcoming months. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman lists several devices Apple is expected to launch in the foreseeable future.

What's interesting about this leaked roadmap is that these Apple products could launch anytime from November to April, which means most of these releases are all about the company deciding when it wants to ship them.

Apple's leaked roadmap includes everything from smart home devices, accessories, iPhones, Macs, and new iPads. While some of these updates are major, others just continue to build on the successful lineup of products Apple has been offering to users in the past few years. Here's everything you can expect from Apple in the next coming months.