Gmail Has A New Gemini-Powered Feature To Help You Schedule Events - Here's How It Works

For years, we've been using a complex communications system that involves calls, texts, and email to get things done. These apps get better with each year that passes by, but that doesn't make coordinating events any easier. One still needs to move back and forth between calendars and communication apps to find a time slot for a meeting. The more people in a chat, the more complicated it can become.

That's a problem Google wants to fix with the help of AI. On Tuesday, the company announced a new Gemini-powered button for Gmail that should make it easier to coordinate events. It's called "Help me schedule," and as the name suggests, it should help you set up a calendar event right where the main communication happens, in your email app.

Gemini will read the email and, having access to Google Calendar data, it will determine what type of time slot the event needs and when it would fit in the user's calendar. To start this new automation process, a Gmail user only needs to press the "Help me schedule" button in the toolbar.