How Much You Need To Spend For Amazon Prime To Be Worth It

Amazon Prime is one of those subscriptions that almost everyone seems to have, but not everyone needs it. The $14.99/month (or $139/year) membership includes perks like free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and exclusive deals during big sales like Prime Day. These deals are a major part of what makes shopping on Amazon so convenient.

However, convenience always comes at a cost. When you break it down, that annual fee isn't exactly pocket change, and it's pricier than competitors like Walmart+. So if you're not placing regular orders, streaming Prime Video, or using Prime's grocery delivery, you might not be getting your money's worth from Amazon Prime.

How much do you really need to use Amazon to justify the triple-digit subscription cost? Roughly speaking, you need to make about two purchases a month, or 24 purchases a year, to make the math work. Otherwise, you might be better off skipping the subscription renewal and pocketing the savings.