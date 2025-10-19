Why Nvidia's AI Graphics Cards Are Now Banned In China

China is the second largest economy in the world and has recently been investing large sums of money into the AI space. Some of that investment is being funneled into creating domestic chips focused on AI technology, including DeepSeek, which made waves in the tech world after being unveiled in January 2025 as a direct competitor to ChatGPT. It's release prompted the Trump administration to consider banning DeepSeek in the United States.

China claims that DeepSeek uses far fewer chips than what is being used in competitor platforms, while the company claims its DeepSeek R1 model can run on a single chip. This revelation sent shockwaves through the industry and gave the country leverage to take on international chip makers. In September, China made another move by announcing that government-run company Alibaba had created a new chip that can match Nvidia's H20 platform, which was designed specifically for the Chinese market.

This announcement comes on the heels of the country instructing ByteDance, Tencent, and other Chinese companies to halt any future orders of Nvidia chips, and to end the use of Nvidia chips in testing and development of AI technologies. Nvidia is the current market leader in providing AI hardware, but China now feels that its domestic chips can compete on equal footing, which led to the country banning Nvidia imports.