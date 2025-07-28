China Just Made An Open-Source AI Model Even Cheaper Than DeepSeek

Considering other Chinese AI models like DeepSeek have been shown to censor Chinese-related content, it's important to note that AI models like GLM-4.5 likely aren't going to see widespread adoption throughout the West due to the privacy and censorship concerns that come with them. In fact, many have even advocated for users to stay away from DeepSeek and other models like it. And, despite GLM-4.5 being open-source, there's still only a certain amount of control given to users when it comes to how their data is collected and used.

Of course, this isn't the only AI model with privacy concerns. While we have seen some privacy-first AI models like Proton's recently released Lumo chatbot, others hold onto your data and even use it to train their models. This is, unfortunately, a problem without a solution for now. Considering how lucrative consumer data is for big tech companies, it isn't likely to change anytime soon, either.

The release of Z.ai's new model only serves to show how quickly AI is evolving, and how quickly other nations like China are closing the lead that America has held onto for the past couple of years. This has the potential to push OpenAI and other American companies to improve the models they offer, while also pushing new startups to do the same.