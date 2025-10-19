5 Features Every AirPods User Should Know About By Now

AirPods are a must-have for iPhone users. The Apple-made earbuds are packed with features, like the updated live translation feature, which looks like magic at first glance. You simply pick your language and the other person's language, and the AirPods do the rest, delivering translated audio straight to your ears. With iOS 26, AirPods users can now understand more languages, including Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese.

The AirPods 4 are nearly perfect, and one version comes with active noise cancellation. Although more expensive, the active noise cancellation adds even more functionality to the AirPods, making them a constant travel accessory for anyone with an iPhone. Apple's noise-canceling tech is some of the best in the industry, ensuring you can focus or relax regardless of how loud the environment is. Whether you want to know the best AirPods tips and tricks or are new to Apple's earbuds, here are the top features you need to know about.