This New Engine Could Get Us To Mars In Just 30 Days

The Russian scientists from state-owned Rosatom built a laboratory prototype of a plasma electric rocket, based on a magnetic plasma accelerator. In essence, instead of burning chemical fuel and oxidizer to produce hot gas that is expelled for thrust, this engine ionizes a working fluid (in Rosatom's case, hydrogen) into plasma (charged particles). Then it uses electromagnetic fields to accelerate those charged particles to very high velocities and expel them, pushing the spacecraft forward.

This design allows the exhaust velocity of particles to reach about 100 km/s (roughly 62 miles per second), which is far above 2 to 4.5 km/s exhaust speeds typical of chemical rockets. The prototype reportedly works in a pulse-periodic mode at an average power of ~300 kW. The thrust currently is modest (on the order of 6 newtons), which is low compared to chemical rockets, but in plasma engines, the idea is to apply continuous acceleration over long durations to gradually build high velocity. The Rosatom team claims that the prototype could already operate for over 2,400 hours, which they consider sufficient for a Mars mission under their theoretical plan. They aim to build a flight-ready version of the engine by 2030.

Compared with chemical rocket engines, the fundamental trade is between thrust and efficiency. Chemical rockets can produce very high thrust, which is needed for launch and rapid maneuvers. However, they burn propellant inefficiently and are limited by the chemical energy constraints of fuel–oxidizer reactions. Plasma engines, by contrast, offer far greater propellant efficiency and higher exhaust velocities, making them more suitable for long, sustained acceleration in space. The Russian design will rely on conventional rockets to lift the spacecraft into orbit, then switch over to the plasma engine for the Mars transit phase.