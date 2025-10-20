How To Change The Font On Your Android Phone (And Why You Should)

Personalization is a major facet of Android, which allows you to adjust the look and feel of your device in various ways. You can install new visual themes, icon packs, launchers, you name it. You can even make your own custom Android widgets. When it comes to the font, you're not locked into the stock options either. In fact, every manufacturer uses a different default, from Samsung to Google with its Pixel devices. Some are better than others, but you can change them to be visually appealing, easier to read, or more accessible overall, thereby improving both creativity and functionality. For example, you can outline text or invert colors so onscreen content is more legible.

On most Android devices, like a Pixel, your font settings will be under Settings > Font size or Settings > Accessibility. On a Samsung, they're under Settings > Display > Font size and style or Settings > Accessibility > Vision enhancements. Because that might seem a little confusing, the first option offers basic font settings like size. In the accessibility menu, you'll find the visual enhancements like bolding, high contrast, outlines and color correction. For example, to make the font bigger so it's easier to see, you would navigate to Settings > Font size and use the provided slider — slide to the right to make the text bigger. To outline text, instead, you'd visit the Accessibility menu.

You can find other helpful changes in accessibility, too, like the two latest AI features rolled out: TalkBack and expressive captions. There may be a small variation in how the device settings are shown depending on the brand of device, but they should all be similar. If you want to install new fonts or visual styles, there are other ways to make that happen.