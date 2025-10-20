The Reason Why Roku TVs Are So Cheap

Roku TVs are among some of the cheapest options on the market, and it's not necessarily because they're low quality. While TVs sold during holiday shopping events like Black Friday often have "derivative models" that leave out some great features, most official Roku TVs are not that. There are actually a few reasons for their competitive pricing, including improved manufacturing and parts, more accessible brands, and information brokering — the selling of user data. There's a saying that when a product is free, you are the product.

It's likely true of most cheap or budget-friendly electronics, as well. It's not just TVs either: Roku's new $2.99 ad-free streaming device is less than a cup of coffee. The market itself has grown more competitive in recent years, with parts, components, and electronic builds becoming more efficient and less costly. That makes it possible for manufacturers to build higher-quality TV sets for less. That's also led to many accessible brands, maybe even some that people have only recently come to know; like Hisense, TCL, and even Amazon and Roku's self-titled brands.

Those brands are becoming more well known as a result of this market competition. To understand this change, one only need to consider pricing; where years ago, 4K model TVs were in excess of $500, and now you can find them for around $350. There are different panel technologies and extra features that alter the price, but the best cheap TVs on Amazon are Roku or Fire TV equipped for around $350. That was unheard of three to five years ago, but the real money-maker for companies like Roku is the selling of data.