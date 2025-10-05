5 Of The Best Cheap TVs On Amazon Right Now (According To Reviews)

Like Amazon, Roku offers its own lineup of televisions, with the 55-inch Select Series model being an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. This 4K TV comes with a price tag of $350, but you can often purchase it for as low as $300 after a discount. It runs on the company's Roku Smart TV operating system, which is known for its ease of use and intuitive design. Like other smart TV operating systems, it offers apps (or channels, as Roku prefers to call them) for all the most popular streaming services and supports live local TV broadcasts.

One highlight of the Roku OS is the built-in support for Apple AirPlay, which enables you to cast content from your Apple device to your TV. In other features, the company has included support for both HDR10 and HDR10+ to enjoy high dynamic range content; the presence of HDR10+ is particularly notable, as it is often not found on budget TVs. There are also three HDMI 2.0 ports, including an eARC port and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.

Amazon shoppers have given the Roku Select Series an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from around 1,200 reviews. Some of the positives mentioned by buyers include ease of use, a responsive interface, and cost-effectiveness. However, a small selection of buyers are not happy with the sound quality and the need to use a USB-C to USB-A adapter for connecting USB-A accessories with the TV.