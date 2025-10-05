5 Of The Best Cheap TVs On Amazon Right Now (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanks to continuous advancements in TV technology, televisions are better and more affordable than ever. As a result, if you're in the market for a new TV on a tight budget, you don't have to sacrifice too much on features or picture quality. Most TV models on sale in 2025 have 4K resolution and include features such as HDR support, wide color gamut, multiple HDMI ports for seamless connectivity, and a smart TV operating system, providing easy access to apps, including popular streaming services.
Some models also include gaming features and advanced audio capabilities so that you don't miss out on gaming or the best audio that the movie world has to offer. However, if you want the most bang for your buck, it can be tricky to choose between dozens of affordable and decent TV models. To help, we have handpicked the best affordable TVs on Amazon to buy right now.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (50-inch)
The 50-inch model of Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series is one of the best cheap TVs you can buy. With a price tag of $400, which is often discounted to around $300, this Amazon TV model has several advantages. It features a 4K HDR panel, which may not compare to high-end TVs in terms of brightness or accuracy but has a good contrast ratio and a reasonable color gamut. The TV design is fairly nondescript, but that's to be expected from a budget model. You also get four HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which doubles as an eARC port, enabling you to pass audio seamlessly to a connected soundbar or AV receiver.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV 4-Series runs on Amazon's Fire operating system, which provides access to all popular streaming services and the Alexa voice assistant. In addition to navigating your TV, you can use Alexa to control compatible smart home devices. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has garnered an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from almost 1,500 reviews. Amazon shoppers appreciate its value for money quotient, clear and vibrant visuals, and easy setup process. However, some buyers point out its poor viewing angles and excessive advertisements.
Roku Select Series (55-inch)
Like Amazon, Roku offers its own lineup of televisions, with the 55-inch Select Series model being an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. This 4K TV comes with a price tag of $350, but you can often purchase it for as low as $300 after a discount. It runs on the company's Roku Smart TV operating system, which is known for its ease of use and intuitive design. Like other smart TV operating systems, it offers apps (or channels, as Roku prefers to call them) for all the most popular streaming services and supports live local TV broadcasts.
One highlight of the Roku OS is the built-in support for Apple AirPlay, which enables you to cast content from your Apple device to your TV. In other features, the company has included support for both HDR10 and HDR10+ to enjoy high dynamic range content; the presence of HDR10+ is particularly notable, as it is often not found on budget TVs. There are also three HDMI 2.0 ports, including an eARC port and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.
Amazon shoppers have given the Roku Select Series an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from around 1,200 reviews. Some of the positives mentioned by buyers include ease of use, a responsive interface, and cost-effectiveness. However, a small selection of buyers are not happy with the sound quality and the need to use a USB-C to USB-A adapter for connecting USB-A accessories with the TV.
Hisense A7NF
If you prefer the Fire TV operating system and want a budget 4K TV with a wide color gamut, the Hisense A7NF is a no-brainer. The 55-inch model of this Hisense TV will cost you only $350, or even less if you are willing to wait for a deal, which are often available. Besides a wide color gamut, it packs several features that you don't get in most affordable TVs, such as support for variable refresh rate (VRR), a feature typically used in gaming, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. However, VRR support is limited to 48Hz to 60Hz, as the TV doesn't have a high refresh rate panel.
As mentioned, it runs on Amazon's Fire TV operating system, giving you access to the Alexa voice assistant, the ability to control compatible smart home devices from your TV, and all popular streaming services. Moreover, the TV has AirPlay support, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI eARC port, and two USB-A ports for connecting external storage drives.
Thanks to its impressive features, the Hisense A7NF is well-liked among Amazon buyers, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from over 560 reviews. Shoppers enjoy its well-balanced feature set and aggressive pricing. However, the TV is not without its faults, as some buyers had issues with game mode, Hisense customer service, and viewing angles.
Hisense QD6QF
Want a large screen size, tons of features, and Fire TV OS? It's hard to go wrong with the 65-inch model of the Hisense QD6QF. Part of Hisense's quantum dot lineup, the QD6QF is a QLED TV (which differs from LCD and OLED) with 4K resolution, meaning it can deliver vibrant and lifelike visuals. Like the A7NF, it runs on Fire TV OS and supports AirPlay, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and VRR. However, it also comes with Filmmaker Mode, a special picture mode designed to eliminate the extra processing introduced by the TV, allowing the content creator's vision to remain true.
It also comes with four HDMI ports, including an eARC port and two USB-A ports. The USB ports are limited to USB 2.0 speeds and 2.5W power, like most other televisions, which restricts the types of devices you can connect to them.
The TV is priced at $400 and has an average user rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon from over 900 reviews. A small selection of buyers reported receiving defective units, whereas others found the Fire TV implementation on the QD6QF to be buggy and slow. Otherwise, the TV has generally positive reviews, with shoppers highlighting its good picture quality, affordable pricing, and decent built-in speakers.
TCL Q651F
The 65-inch model of the TCL Q651F is another excellent large-screen TV that's affordable and chock-full of exciting features. It will set you back $380 and comes with features such as 4K resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10+, and AirPlay 2. The TV runs on Amazon Fire OS, meaning you get the same smart TV features as most of our other recommendations, including access to a wide range of apps and games, as well as the Alexa voice assistant. Plus, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports and one USB 2.0 Type-A port (here are some good ways to use it).
One notable feature of the TCL TV is its support for VRR and 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution, making it a decent, cheap gaming TV. However, you'll only get the refresh rate of 60Hz when playing games in 4K, as the TV's native refresh rate is 60Hz, and in order to increase it, the TV has to lower the resolution. The TCL Q651F has received an average rating of 4 out of 5 from over 540 reviews on Amazon. Buyers appreciate the TV's excellent picture quality and the easy setup process. However, some individuals have experienced issues with customer service when they received defective units.