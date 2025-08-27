Don't Plug These Gadgets Into Your TV's USB Ports

It's common for modern televisions to feature one, if not more, USB ports for a variety of uses. While many of us primarily use these USB ports to connect a flash drive to play videos and other multimedia content offline, or use them to power devices like a streaming stick or bias lighting, there are other uses. You can also update the software on certain TVs without internet access, and connect game controllers to certain smart TVs as well. Some TVs also support recording live TV content to USB storage media.

However, that doesn't mean you can plug in any USB device to these ports and hope for it to work seamlessly. A TV's USB ports, although reasonably capable, aren't as feature-rich or versatile as the ones available on your computer, and have limited power delivery capabilities. Here are some of the most common gadgets that won't work if you connect them to your TV's USB port.