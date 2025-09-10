Here's What The HDMI ARC Port On Your Smart TV Is For

If you've bought a TV, soundbar, or AV receiver at any point over the last five years or so, there's a good chance it has an HDMI ARC port. The "ARC" in that moniker stands for Audio Return Channel, a true feat for HDMI technology, and one of the main reasons why modern home theater systems can be put together with fewer wires than ever before.

Before the advent of HDMI ARC, if you were connecting a soundbar or AV receiver to your TV, you'd need to use HDMI to process video data, and a digital or analog audio cable to route TV and component audio back to your sound system. That was until 2009, when the rollout of HDMI 1.4 introduced HDMI ARC to the masses.

With HDMI ARC, your TV and audio system will be able to support both upstream and downstream video and audio signals, using just one HDMI cable. As far as TV and other device settings go, HDMI ARC is so commonly used that it's pretty much plug-and-play these days. That said, you'll want to make sure you're buying the right HDMI cables to use ARC (or eARC), because only specific types of HDMI wires will work.