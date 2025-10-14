Apple Says It Has 'Significantly More' Than 45 Million Apple TV Subscribers

In light of the above, hard data on the number of Apple TV subscribers has long been an unknown. Indeed, the only credible report we've seen on Apple TV subscriber data came from a March 2025 report which claimed that Apple TV boasts 45 million subscribers. Now comes word from Apple executive Eddy Cue that the actual figure is, in fact, much higher.

During an interview with Matt Belloni on "The Town," the topic of streaming and Apple TV came up. When the 45 million subscribe figure was referenced, Cue said that the actual number is "significantly more than that." Predictably, he didn't provide any more details. Still, if we're to take Cue at his word, it seems that Apple TV is doing quite well. As a point of comparison, it's estimated that Hulu currently boasts 55 million paid subscribers. The total number of paying Peacock subscribers, meanwhile, is believed to be in the 41 million range.

All told, Apple TV seems to be thriving in an immensely crowded field of competitors. The fact that Apple TV was able to make inroads and draw away eyeballs from the likes of Netflix, HBO, and others is impressive. The feat is all the more impressive when you consider that Apple is doing it solely with original content. In stark contrast to other streaming services, Apple isn't building up a library of existing third-party content to attract viewers. This puts a lot of pressure on Apple to deliver a steady stream of original content, and also exposes Apple to industry dynamics like the 2023 writers' strike, which lasted for months.

"It's a lot harder than it looks," Cue said. "I didn't forecast being out of production for a year and a half, I didn't forecast a nine-month strike from that standpoint, so we were a little further behind than where I'd like to be. But where we are today is great."