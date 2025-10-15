Apple Is Set To Release A Smart Home Hub In 2026 As Per Rumors

Apple is planning to release a smart home hub device next year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The device will reportedly boast a 7-inch square display and will arrive alongside a completely new version of Siri. Aesthetically, various reports have said the device will be similar in size to a HomePod mini. We've been seeing reports about Apple's smart hub for quite some time, with the brand reportedly wanting to wait until its next-gen Siri was complete before launching new hardware.

Earlier, rumors suggested that Apple's new tvOS software may inspire a smart home device. Now, it seems like the interface is shaping up to be an amalgamation of watchOS and the StandBy mode introduced in iOS 17. With respect to functionality, the device will be akin to a command center for the living room. Users will be able to control HomeKit devices and appliances, play music, FaceTime with friends, and get answers from the web via Siri. One particularly interesting feature is that the device will be able to discern between different users and, in turn, will be able to adjust the user experience and preferred apps accordingly.