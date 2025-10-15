Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During Bend Test, A First For JerryRigEverything's Phone Durability Videos

Zack Nelson, the YouTuber known as JerryRigEverything, has been putting smartphones through a consistent set of durability tests for years, and his videos are quite popular. Nelson put the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which Google claims to be the first dustproof foldable, through the same torture test this week, and he caught on camera an unprecedented incident for his channel. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold exploded during a bend test, with smoke coming out of one of the batteries and triggering a fire alarm.

"Surprisingly, in the decade that I've been durability-testing phones, I have never had a smartphone explode before," Nelson says. "The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first phone to go up in smoke." The YouTuber explains that his bend test is "extreme," but adds that "I've also subjected every mainstream smartphone made in the past 10 years to these exact same tests. That has never happened before. And this is the first time I've ever had one fail so spectacularly to the point where my fire alarm is going off."

From the start of the durability test, Nelson points out that Google has not changed the antenna design in the newest foldables. The YouTuber tested the previous foldable Pixel models, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and both bent near the hinge, where antenna lines are present. The previous Pixel Fold models did not go up in flames, however, as the batteries were not harmed during bend tests.