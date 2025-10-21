The Largest Human Project Ever Just Entered Its Final Reactor Phase

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, better known as ITER, is the flagship effort to demonstrate that fusion, that same process that powers stars, can be harnessed at scale on Earth. Previously, China also conducted nuclear fusion tests that burned even hotter than the Sun and showed promising results. Under construction in Cadarache, in France, ITER is a joint undertaking by seven major members: the European Union, China, India, Japan, Korea, Russia, and the United States. Each member contributes by manufacturing and delivering components and systems. This approach ensures global industrial engagement and shared ownership. But it also allows the project to not depend on a single source of funding. The European share constitutes the largest portion of construction responsibility (roughly 45.6%), with the remaining members each providing about 9.1%.

From its inception in the mid-1980s, ITER has evolved into a massive engineering enterprise. Its purpose is not to deliver electricity (at least not immediately) but to test the scientific, technological, and engineering feasibility of a reactor-scale fusion device. It needs to sustain a burning plasma, validate systems such as superconducting magnets, heating, diagnostics, tritium breeding, remote maintenance, and to provide a stepping stone towards demonstration power plants.

In its revised schedule (as of early 2025), ITER targets first operation, with hydrogen and deuterium plasmas, by the 2030s. Full magnetic capability is planned to be achieved by 2036. Ultimately, a deuterium-tritium experimental phase would start around 2039. Beyond ITER itself, the vision is to follow with the DEMO reactor, which bridges towards commercial fusion in the latter half of the 21st century.